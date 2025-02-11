Tennis are serving up new music on a 2025 tour.

The band released their new single "Weight of Desire" last week, with the album Face Down in the Garden to follow on April 25. The pop duo have also booked a North American tour, which includes two Canadian stops: Toronto's Concert Hall on May 27 with Billie Marten, and Vancouver's Malkin Bowl on August 30 with Alice Phoebe Lou.

See the schedule below. An artist presale begins tomorrow (February 12) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (February 14), also at 10.

Tennis 2025 Tour Dates:

05/16 Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive *

05/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

05/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

05/21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ~

05/23 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ~

05/24 Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex ~

05/25 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron ~

05/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall ~

05/30 Boston, MA - Roadrunner ~

05/31 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ~

06/01 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ~

06/03 Washington, DC - The Anthem ~

06/05 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ~

06/06 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ~

06/07 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ~

06/09 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ~

06/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) ~

06/11 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ~

08/18 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay ^

08/20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

08/22 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's ^

08/23 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

08/24 Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. ^

08/26 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom ^

08/28 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall ^

08/29 Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge ^

08/30 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl ^

09/02 Sacramento, CA - TBA ^

09/04 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery ^

* with Husbands

~ with Billie Marten

^ with Alice Phoebe Lou