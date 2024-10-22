Having only just wrapped a headlining trek behind this year's Big Ideas, Remi Wolf is wasting no time in making big plans for 2025, announcing a new North American tour.

UPDATE (10/25, 2:15 p.m. ET): Wolf has added a second Toronto date on April 22. Tickets for that are on sale now, and you can find an updated itinerary below.

Next April and May, the California singer-songwriter will play 21 shows on the continent with support from Dana and Alden, including a date at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre that also features Alice Phoebe Lou.

Having played a can't-miss concert in Vancouver in September, Remi Wolf will now visit major cities in Eastern Canada. Dates have been set for Toronto's History (April 21) and Montreal's MTELUS (April 23).

Find Remi Wolf's 2025 itinerary below. An artist presale opens tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time, with further ticket and VIP package details available via the artist's official website.

Remi Wolf 2025 Tour Dates:

04/04 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

04/08 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

04/10 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

04/12 Kansas City, MO - Grinders

04/13 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

04/14 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

04/16 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

04/18 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

04/19 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

04/21 Toronto, ON - History

04/22 Toronto, ON - History

04/23 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/25 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

04/26 Richmond, VA - Brown's Island

04/27 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

05/01 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

05/02 Miami, FL - The Fillmore

05/04 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre

05/05 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

05/07 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/09 Albuquerque, NM - Revel

05/10 San Diego, CA - The Sound

* with Alice Phoebe Lou