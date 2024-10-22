Having only just wrapped a headlining trek behind this year's Big Ideas, Remi Wolf is wasting no time in making big plans for 2025, announcing a new North American tour.
UPDATE (10/25, 2:15 p.m. ET): Wolf has added a second Toronto date on April 22. Tickets for that are on sale now, and you can find an updated itinerary below.
Next April and May, the California singer-songwriter will play 21 shows on the continent with support from Dana and Alden, including a date at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre that also features Alice Phoebe Lou.
Having played a can't-miss concert in Vancouver in September, Remi Wolf will now visit major cities in Eastern Canada. Dates have been set for Toronto's History (April 21) and Montreal's MTELUS (April 23).
Find Remi Wolf's 2025 itinerary below. An artist presale opens tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time, with further ticket and VIP package details available via the artist's official website.
Revisit Exclaim!'s review of Big Ideas.
Remi Wolf 2025 Tour Dates:
04/04 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
04/08 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
04/10 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
04/12 Kansas City, MO - Grinders
04/13 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
04/14 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
04/16 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
04/18 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
04/19 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
04/21 Toronto, ON - History
04/22 Toronto, ON - History
04/23 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/25 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
04/26 Richmond, VA - Brown's Island
04/27 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
05/01 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
05/02 Miami, FL - The Fillmore
05/04 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre
05/05 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
05/07 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
05/09 Albuquerque, NM - Revel
05/10 San Diego, CA - The Sound
* with Alice Phoebe Lou