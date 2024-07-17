Charmed, I'm sure. Clairo just released her new album, Charm, and has now announced a fall North American tour behind the record. She'll play one Canadian city on the trek, which will see support from Alice Phoebe Lou.
The run of dates begins on September 6 with the first of five Los Angeles concerts at the Fonda Theatre. Clairo will then play five shows at New York's Webster Hall ahead of just single or two-night stints to follow.
The singer-songwriter makes her lone venture into Canada on October 23 and 24 to play back-to-back nights at Toronto's Massey Hall before wrapping the remaining dates stateside, which are currently scheduled to close out on November 7 with a show in Atlanta, GA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (July 26), with various presales scheduled to begin on July 23. Fans can register for access here. Find the whole schedule below.
Clairo 2024 Tour Dates:
09/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
09/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
09/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
09/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
09/11 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
09/14 New York, NY - Webster Hall
09/15 New York, NY - Webster Hall
09/17 New York, NY - Webster Hall
09/18 New York, NY - Webster Hall
09/19 New York, NY - Webster Hall
09/27 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
09/28 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
09/30 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/01 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/03 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
10/04 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/06 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
10/07 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
10/09 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
10/10 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
10/11 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
10/13 Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
10/14 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10/16 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
10/20 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
10/21 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/28 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
10/29 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
11/01 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/02 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/04 Nashville, TN - Opry House
11/05 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
11/07 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre