Charmed, I'm sure. Clairo just released her new album, Charm, and has now announced a fall North American tour behind the record. She'll play one Canadian city on the trek, which will see support from Alice Phoebe Lou.

The run of dates begins on September 6 with the first of five Los Angeles concerts at the Fonda Theatre. Clairo will then play five shows at New York's Webster Hall ahead of just single or two-night stints to follow.

The singer-songwriter makes her lone venture into Canada on October 23 and 24 to play back-to-back nights at Toronto's Massey Hall before wrapping the remaining dates stateside, which are currently scheduled to close out on November 7 with a show in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (July 26), with various presales scheduled to begin on July 23. Fans can register for access here. Find the whole schedule below.

Clairo 2024 Tour Dates:

09/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

09/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

09/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

09/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

09/11 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

09/14 New York, NY - Webster Hall

09/15 New York, NY - Webster Hall

09/17 New York, NY - Webster Hall

09/18 New York, NY - Webster Hall

09/19 New York, NY - Webster Hall

09/27 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

09/28 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

09/30 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/01 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/03 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

10/04 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/06 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

10/07 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

10/09 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

10/10 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

10/11 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

10/13 Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

10/14 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/16 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/20 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10/21 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

10/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/28 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

10/29 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/01 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/02 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/04 Nashville, TN - Opry House

11/05 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

11/07 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre