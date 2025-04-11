Tennis are gearing up for a new album and a tour, and now the long-running indie pop duo have announced that the upcoming Face Down in the Garden will be their final album.

Singer Alaina Moore said in a statement about the release of new single "12 Blown Tires," "Patrick [Riley] and I spent most of our 20s and all of our 30s focused on Tennis. It has been the most joyous, bewildering, challenging, and humbling experience. After finishing Face Down in the Garden, it became clear that we had said everything we wanted to say and achieved everything we wanted to achieve with our band. This will be our last studio album, at least in this configuration as Tennis. We are ready to pursue other creative projects and to make space in our lives for new things. In that light, the upcoming tour feels more poignant, like a concluding thought. These two kids from Denver who only ever dreamed of playing a few house shows are very fulfilled."

The melancholic "12 Blown Tires" is about a touring incident in which Tennis played a good show in Houston, and then the next day blew four tires in quick succession. "It is a constellation of memories from the road, and of our marriage, two endeavours that are completely, hopelessly entangled," Moore said.

Hear the song below. Tennis will be touring this spring, including stops in Toronto and Vancouver. Face Down in the Garden is out April 25.