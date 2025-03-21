Here's the most confusing album you'll hear today: former Saturday Night Live cast member Kyle Mooney has released a bizarre album called The Real Me under the name Kyle M. It's out today.

The Real Me is an ultra-rough album that sounds a bit like it was entirely written and recorded in roughly the same amount of time it takes to listen to (which is 20 minutes). Most of the songs are slapstick genre exercises: it's got faux-cowboy ballads ("Kid on the Range," featuring the lyric "I'm just a lonely cowboy who will never be a cowman"), a goofy electronic ditty about how phones are bad, rockabilly ("Blue Car"), a smooth soft rock slow jam ("ILY") and more.

All of these bizarre half-songs songs are delivered with a tentative, tuneless sing-speak delivery, full of heavy breathing into the microphone and strange pronunciations (with "me" sounding more like "mih," for example). The overall effect is a bit like the naïve twee of the early aughts — think the Moldy Peaches, but even sillier and willfully rough-sounding.

The question we're all asking: is this comedy album? Is it intentionally bad? Is this actually the real him? Whatever the case, the album is available to buy on vinyl through Stones Throw Records, an extremely real label, technically making him labelmates with J Dilla and Madvillain.