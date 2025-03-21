Lucette Reintroduces Herself as a 'Nice Girl from the Suburbs'

BY Megan LaPierre Published Mar 21, 2025

If this is your first time coming across her name, let it be known that Edmonton's Lucette has led many lives over the decade-plus removed from the 2014 release of her Dave Cobb-producer debut album, Black Is the Color. That folk-noir record's acclaim established her as an exciting new voice and landed her a supporting slot on Sturgill Simpson's Metamodern Sounds of Country Music tour.

The singer-songwriter born Lauren Gillis's first new collection since its Americana sophomore follow-up, 2019's Deluxe Hotel Room, serves as a reintroduction that doesn't worry about staying overly aligned with the sonic palette of her previous releases; Nice Girl from the Suburbs pulls equally from '90s alt rock and dream pop mood boards in its unapologetically modern take on Southern Gothic tones.

Sauntering mid-EP standout "Headed for the End" twists itself around fuzzed-out guitar on a downward spiral as the gravitas of Lucette's own dusky voice makes a case for negative self-talk being the most reliable narrator, particles dancing in formation like a trick of the light.

(Prairie Blue Records Inc)
