If this is your first time coming across her name, let it be known that Edmonton's Lucette has led many lives over the decade-plus removed from the 2014 release of her Dave Cobb-producer debut album, Black Is the Color. That folk-noir record's acclaim established her as an exciting new voice and landed her a supporting slot on Sturgill Simpson's Metamodern Sounds of Country Music tour.

The singer-songwriter born Lauren Gillis's first new collection since its Americana sophomore follow-up, 2019's Deluxe Hotel Room, serves as a reintroduction that doesn't worry about staying overly aligned with the sonic palette of her previous releases; Nice Girl from the Suburbs pulls equally from '90s alt rock and dream pop mood boards in its unapologetically modern take on Southern Gothic tones.

Sauntering mid-EP standout "Headed for the End" twists itself around fuzzed-out guitar on a downward spiral as the gravitas of Lucette's own dusky voice makes a case for negative self-talk being the most reliable narrator, particles dancing in formation like a trick of the light.