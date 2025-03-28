Newfoundland's Churchill Park Music Festival Expands 2025 Lineup with the Killers, Def Leppard, the Beaches

The St. John's festival has announced performers including Sam Roberts Band and Matt Mays

BY Alex HudsonPublished Mar 28, 2025

Churchill Park Music Festival is returning to St. John's, NL, this summer, and the event has announced its opening-night lineup, headlined by Def Leppard.

The East Coast festival runs July 25 to 29. Def Leppard are slated to lead the first of those nights, with the bill rounded out by Sam Roberts Band and Honeymoon Suite, with more acts to be announced.

UPDATE (3/28, 9:00 a.m. ET): Churchill Park Music Festival has detailed the lineup for July 29. It will be headlined by the Killers alongside openers the Beaches and Matt Mays. 

Tickets for the show go on sale March 25 at 12 p.m. NDT through the festival's website. Stay tuned for the rest of the bill to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Def Leppard announced a summer tour earlier this week, including Canadian stops in Quebec City, Winnipeg, small-town Saskatchewan's Country Thunder festival, Edmonton and Ottawa.

MusicNewsChurchill Park Music FestivalPop and RockFestival

Tour Dates

May 17, 2025

July 3, 2025

July 10, 2025

July 11, 2025

July 25, 2025

August 9, 2025

August 15, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage