Churchill Park Music Festival is returning to St. John's, NL, this summer, and the event has announced its opening-night lineup, headlined by Def Leppard.

The East Coast festival runs July 25 to 29. Def Leppard are slated to lead the first of those nights, with the bill rounded out by Sam Roberts Band and Honeymoon Suite, with more acts to be announced.

UPDATE (3/28, 9:00 a.m. ET): Churchill Park Music Festival has detailed the lineup for July 29. It will be headlined by the Killers alongside openers the Beaches and Matt Mays.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 25 at 12 p.m. NDT through the festival's website. Stay tuned for the rest of the bill to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Def Leppard announced a summer tour earlier this week, including Canadian stops in Quebec City, Winnipeg, small-town Saskatchewan's Country Thunder festival, Edmonton and Ottawa.