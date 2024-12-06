In early August, my partner and I were in Halifax, trying to find something to do on our final night there. After conceding to go back to the Airbnb, we passed by a bar with some music gear in the window, and decided to go inside after chatting with a member of the headliner outside.

The band inside happened to be London, ON's Sunshine Makers, also finishing their stint in Atlantic Canada. Their warm neo-soul was a golden destination to end our wandering, and the unwavering groove from that night continues on their newest track "There's a Light." It's yet another ray of funk-filled optimism, warding off this first cold front with mantras of comfort and motivation.