London, ON-based collective Sunshine Makers are teaming up with Class of 2025 alums Lavender Town for a joint tour next month.

The tour will kick off on April 11 in Sarnia, followed by shows in London (April 12), Hamilton (April 13), Niagara (April 14), Kingston (April 15) and Ottawa (April 16). The troupe will perform a single show in Quebec at Montreal's Bar Le Ritz on April 17, before heading back to Ontario for a final show at Toronto's Great Hall on April 18. They will be joined by Juice Joint, World's Tallest Man Saves Dolphin, Mafuba and Diskarte on select dates.

Tickets are currently on sale now. See the full tour itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.



Sunshine Makers and Lavender Town Tour Dates:

04/11 Sarnia, ON - Mauds Variety

04/12 London, ON - Palasad Socialbowl *

04/13 Hamilton, ON - Collective Arts $

04/14 Niagara, ON - Warehouse

04/15 Kingston, ON - Toucan

04/16 Ottawa, ON - House of Targ

04/17 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz @

04/18 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall #

* with Juice Joint

$ with World's Tallest Man Saves Dolphin

@ with Mafuba

# with Diskarte