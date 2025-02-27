Even the most profoundly truncated among the Grimms' Fairy Tales beasts didn't have the head of a lion and the rear end of a lamb, but that's March for you! It is admittedly a bit of an ouroboros as far as months go, beckoning both the long-awaited thaw and probably at least another freak snowstorm or two. Prime Video's new arrivals for March are a fitting combination of darkness and light.

If you're feeling like something wicked this way comes, you're right. No, literally: Wicked is premiering on the streamer on March 21, so you can finally sing along to "The Wizard and I" without getting lectured about movie theatre etiquette. You should likewise hold space on March 18 for breakout star Mikey Madison, who is equally as wicked as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's witch BFFs with her glitter hair extensions as the titular character in the acclaimed Anora.

Foremost babygirl Nicole Kidman, who is just about everywhere these days, also has a new Amazon Original feature called Holland, which is described as a "wildly unpredictable thriller." (Do with that information what you will, but there's probably not any milk involved.)

We love CanCon over here, so there's a good chance you'll be just as excited to check out the 2002 comedy Québec-Montréal, which follows a group of nine characters nearing their 30s as they make the journey from Quebec City to Montreal, reflecting on their generation's aspirations and disillusionment along the way.

On that homegrown note, as of March 6, you'll be able to watch four seasons of Popular Mechanics for Kids on Prime — an incredible throwback for any millennials out there who were likewise raised by Elisha and Tyler (and baby Jay Baruchel!).

You can also catch the latest Tyler Perry film, a lot of Monty Python and Robocop, and many more fresh arrivals on Prime Video next month. Find the full list below, and get up to date on what else is new for March across Netflix, Disney+, MUBI and the rest of the streaming service gang.

March 1

Eric Idle's What About Dick?

Rabbit Academy

Asterix: The Mansion of the Gods

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion

Wishin' and Hopin'

Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python Live at Aspen

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Blue Velvet

Death at a Funeral

Masters of the Universe

The Scalphunters

Last Tango in Paris

Tough Guys Don't Dance

Cooley High

Flawless

Mademoiselle

Prison Girls

Sunnyside

Three Amigos!

The Boss

Fool for Love

Rob Roy

The Battle of the Last Panzer

Stanley & Iris

Ulee's Gold

The Night They Raided Minsky's

Extremities

Body of Evidence

Best Seller

Good Guys Wear Black

Semi-Tough

Across 110th Street

Friday Foster

Rosebud

The 7th Dawn

Raging Bull

Double Impact

The Fortune Cookie

Eve of Destruction

Born to Win

A Breed Apart

The Naked Face

Exterminator 2

John Sturges' The Hallelujah Trail

Blame It on Rio

Strange Invaders

Adios, Sabata

Rush

Dead Like Me

A Bridge Too Far

Rolling Thunder

Gun Belt

Flesh + Blood

A Force of One

Stagecoach

Heaven's Gate, Michael Cimino's

Never on Sunday

Class

Odds Against Tomorrow

Rollerball

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

No Way Out

The Killing

The Group

Moby Dick

If It's Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium

Hero and the Terror

Supernova

Hair

The Neanderthal Man

Criminal Law

Vampire's Kiss

Dark Angel

The Gravedancers

Jack the Giant Killer

Personal Velocity

Messenger of Death

Slaughter

Hackers

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Robocop (2014)

Hollywood Shuffle

Diary of a Hitman

The Misfits

Thelma & Louise

The Facts of Life

He Walked by Night

Electra

Diggstown

Rescue Dawn

The Hoodlum Priest

Billy Two Hats

1984

Runaway Train

Blacula

Separate Tables

Rain Man

Kiss Me, Stupid

Evidence of Blood

Bloodsport

Not Without My Daughter

R.O.T.O.R.

Breathless

The Party

The Mean Season

The Addams Family S1–2

Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell

Malone

Man of the East

I Want to Live!

The Rachel Papers

12 Angry Men

Swallows and Amazons

The Boyfriend School

Truck Turner

Funny Thing Happened...Forum

The Favor

Superbeast

Koyaanisqatsi

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai

Assassination

Blow Out

Shanghai Surprise

Grievous Bodily Harm

At Close Range

Clara's Ghost

Over the Top

Bojangles

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

American Gangster

March 3

The Year I Became a Liar

Landline

Demain Des Hommes

Long Lost Family S13

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S8

PMNH: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs

March 4

Thomas Müller - One of a Kind *

Oblivion

March 5

Vice

PWHL: Minnesota vs. Montreal

March 6

Picture This

Care Bears: The Giving Festival Movie

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

Marco Polo: Return to Xanadu

A Stork's Journey

Guardians of Time

C-Bear & Jamal S1

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery

Bait Shop

Popular Mechanics for Kids S1–4

Care Bears: Journey to Joke-a-Lot

Star Kid

Zandalee

Four Kids and It

Back to the Secret Garden

Drugstore Cowboy

A Dog and Pony Show

Adventures of the Wilderness Family 3

Sea Level

Leapfrog: Scout & Friends The Magnificent Museum of Opposite Words

Final Score

Officer Down

Sk8 Dawg

The Last Full Measure

The Legend of Secret Pass

C.I. Ape

Ping!

Care Bears to the Rescue Movie

Toughest Man in the World

The Care Bears Big Wish Movie

Norm of the North

Brave New Girl

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection

Birds of Paradise

Trading Mom

Care Bears: Share Bear Shines Movie

The Ghost Writer

Carjacked

Step Up Revolution

Pit Pony S1–2

Adventures of the Wilderness Family 2

The Big Trip

Breaking Brooklyn

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit

Vamps

A Kid in Aladdin's Palace

Leapfrog: Scout & Friends Adventures in Shapeville Park

Centurion

Hanna

Stolen

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Spy Next Door

Walking with Dinosaurs

Horrid Henry: The Movie

A Girl's Best Friend

Chihuahua Too!

Bowling for Columbine

Last Vegas

Henry & Me

Drive

Dear Lemon Lima

Crave

The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl

The Shipping News

Ella Enchanted

Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard

March 7



Elevation

Dupahiya *

Par De Ideotas *

Know Where to Hide: Wie Niet Weg Is… *

For Better or for Worse S2

Before 30

Suky

Grind S2 ~

Paradise City ~

Classic Cup

NHL Coast to Coast

March 8

Minibods S2

Arpo S2

NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

ONE Fight Night 29

March 9

1987

March 10

Faultline

PMNH: Red Wings vs. Senators

March 11

Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal *

The Wasp

PWHL: Minnesota vs. Ottawa

March 13

The Wheel of Time S3 *

Killers

The Railway Man

The Demolitionist

Death Squad

From Dusk Till Dawn

Igor

In the Name of the King 3

Garrison

Girls Gone Gangsta

Devil's Rock

The Great Raid

Ironclad

March 14

Be Happy *

Liars Club *

F*** Marry Kill

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

NHL Coast to Coast

March 15

The Kill Room

Morangos Com Acucar S3 ~

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC

March 16

1991

Vive Latino 2025 presented by Amazon & Amazon Music

March 17

Hidden Uganda

PMNH: Flames vs. Maple Leafs

March 18

Anora

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The Program

PWHL: Montreal vs. Boston

March 19

Manes S3 ~

March 20

Tyler Perry's Duplicity *

My Best Friend's Girl

Knuckles S1

Woman in Gold

Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed

The Sweeney

March 21

The Last Duel

Sing Sing

Wicked

After 30

Finding Nina

America Made with Love: Part I

NHL Coast to Coast

March 22

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC

Chico Bento

March 23

Québec-Montréal

March 24

PMNH: Canucks vs. Devils

March 25

Bogart: Life Comes in Flashes

Work It Out Wombats! S9

PWHL: New York vs. Ottawa

March 27

Bosch: Legacy S3 *

Holland *

LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori S5 *

Monsters vs. Aliens

Animal Kingdom

Feast II

Feast III

Faster

Fay Grim

The Hunter

Elite Squad

Boy A

Brand New Day

March 28

Desconectados 2: Reconectados *

NHL Coast to Coast

March 29

That's What She Said

Little World

NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC

March 30

The Mirage

March 31

Bloodline

Dostana 2

Umesh Chronicles

* Amazon original

~ Prime Video exclusive