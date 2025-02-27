Even the most profoundly truncated among the Grimms' Fairy Tales beasts didn't have the head of a lion and the rear end of a lamb, but that's March for you! It is admittedly a bit of an ouroboros as far as months go, beckoning both the long-awaited thaw and probably at least another freak snowstorm or two. Prime Video's new arrivals for March are a fitting combination of darkness and light.
If you're feeling like something wicked this way comes, you're right. No, literally: Wicked is premiering on the streamer on March 21, so you can finally sing along to "The Wizard and I" without getting lectured about movie theatre etiquette. You should likewise hold space on March 18 for breakout star Mikey Madison, who is equally as wicked as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's witch BFFs with her glitter hair extensions as the titular character in the acclaimed Anora.
Foremost babygirl Nicole Kidman, who is just about everywhere these days, also has a new Amazon Original feature called Holland, which is described as a "wildly unpredictable thriller." (Do with that information what you will, but there's probably not any milk involved.)
We love CanCon over here, so there's a good chance you'll be just as excited to check out the 2002 comedy Québec-Montréal, which follows a group of nine characters nearing their 30s as they make the journey from Quebec City to Montreal, reflecting on their generation's aspirations and disillusionment along the way.
On that homegrown note, as of March 6, you'll be able to watch four seasons of Popular Mechanics for Kids on Prime — an incredible throwback for any millennials out there who were likewise raised by Elisha and Tyler (and baby Jay Baruchel!).
You can also catch the latest Tyler Perry film, a lot of Monty Python and Robocop, and many more fresh arrivals on Prime Video next month. Find the full list below, and get up to date on what else is new for March across Netflix, Disney+, MUBI and the rest of the streaming service gang.
March 1
Story & Pictures By
Eric Idle's What About Dick?
Rabbit Academy
Asterix: The Mansion of the Gods
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
Wishin' and Hopin'
Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Monty Python Conquers America
Monty Python Live at Aspen
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
Blue Velvet
Death at a Funeral
Masters of the Universe
The Scalphunters
Last Tango in Paris
Tough Guys Don't Dance
Cooley High
Flawless
Mademoiselle
Prison Girls
Sunnyside
Three Amigos!
The Boss
Fool for Love
Rob Roy
The Battle of the Last Panzer
Stanley & Iris
Ulee's Gold
The Night They Raided Minsky's
Extremities
Body of Evidence
Best Seller
Good Guys Wear Black
Semi-Tough
Across 110th Street
Friday Foster
Rosebud
The 7th Dawn
Raging Bull
Double Impact
The Fortune Cookie
Eve of Destruction
Born to Win
A Breed Apart
The Naked Face
Exterminator 2
John Sturges' The Hallelujah Trail
Blame It on Rio
Strange Invaders
Adios, Sabata
Rush
Dead Like Me
A Bridge Too Far
Rolling Thunder
Gun Belt
Flesh + Blood
A Force of One
Stagecoach
Heaven's Gate, Michael Cimino's
Never on Sunday
Class
Odds Against Tomorrow
Rollerball
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
No Way Out
The Killing
The Group
Moby Dick
If It's Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium
Hero and the Terror
Supernova
Hair
The Neanderthal Man
Criminal Law
Vampire's Kiss
Dark Angel
The Gravedancers
Jack the Giant Killer
Personal Velocity
Messenger of Death
Slaughter
Hackers
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Robocop (2014)
Hollywood Shuffle
Diary of a Hitman
The Misfits
Thelma & Louise
The Facts of Life
He Walked by Night
Electra
Diggstown
Rescue Dawn
The Hoodlum Priest
Billy Two Hats
1984
Runaway Train
Blacula
Separate Tables
Rain Man
Kiss Me, Stupid
Evidence of Blood
Bloodsport
Not Without My Daughter
R.O.T.O.R.
Breathless
The Party
The Mean Season
The Addams Family S1–2
Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell
Malone
Man of the East
I Want to Live!
The Rachel Papers
12 Angry Men
Swallows and Amazons
The Boyfriend School
Truck Turner
Funny Thing Happened...Forum
The Favor
Superbeast
Koyaanisqatsi
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai
Assassination
Blow Out
Shanghai Surprise
Grievous Bodily Harm
At Close Range
Clara's Ghost
Over the Top
Bojangles
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
American Gangster
March 3
The Year I Became a Liar
Landline
Demain Des Hommes
Long Lost Family S13
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S8
PMNH: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs
March 4
Thomas Müller - One of a Kind *
Oblivion
March 5
Vice
PWHL: Minnesota vs. Montreal
March 6
Picture This
Care Bears: The Giving Festival Movie
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet
Marco Polo: Return to Xanadu
A Stork's Journey
Guardians of Time
C-Bear & Jamal S1
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
Bait Shop
Popular Mechanics for Kids S1–4
Care Bears: Journey to Joke-a-Lot
Star Kid
Zandalee
Four Kids and It
Back to the Secret Garden
Drugstore Cowboy
A Dog and Pony Show
Adventures of the Wilderness Family 3
Sea Level
Leapfrog: Scout & Friends The Magnificent Museum of Opposite Words
Final Score
Officer Down
Sk8 Dawg
The Last Full Measure
The Legend of Secret Pass
C.I. Ape
Ping!
Care Bears to the Rescue Movie
Toughest Man in the World
The Care Bears Big Wish Movie
Norm of the North
Brave New Girl
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection
Birds of Paradise
Trading Mom
Care Bears: Share Bear Shines Movie
The Ghost Writer
Carjacked
Step Up Revolution
Pit Pony S1–2
Adventures of the Wilderness Family 2
The Big Trip
Breaking Brooklyn
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Vamps
A Kid in Aladdin's Palace
Leapfrog: Scout & Friends Adventures in Shapeville Park
Centurion
Hanna
Stolen
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Spy Next Door
Walking with Dinosaurs
Horrid Henry: The Movie
A Girl's Best Friend
Chihuahua Too!
Bowling for Columbine
Last Vegas
Henry & Me
Drive
Dear Lemon Lima
Crave
The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl
The Shipping News
Ella Enchanted
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
March 7
Elevation
Dupahiya *
Par De Ideotas *
Know Where to Hide: Wie Niet Weg Is… *
For Better or for Worse S2
Before 30
Suky
Grind S2 ~
Paradise City ~
Classic Cup
NHL Coast to Coast
March 8
Minibods S2
Arpo S2
NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit
ONE Fight Night 29
March 9
1987
March 10
Faultline
PMNH: Red Wings vs. Senators
March 11
Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal *
The Wasp
PWHL: Minnesota vs. Ottawa
March 13
The Wheel of Time S3 *
Killers
The Railway Man
The Demolitionist
Death Squad
From Dusk Till Dawn
Igor
In the Name of the King 3
Garrison
Girls Gone Gangsta
Devil's Rock
The Great Raid
Ironclad
March 14
Be Happy *
Liars Club *
F*** Marry Kill
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
NHL Coast to Coast
March 15
The Kill Room
Morangos Com Acucar S3 ~
NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC
March 16
1991
Vive Latino 2025 presented by Amazon & Amazon Music
March 17
Hidden Uganda
PMNH: Flames vs. Maple Leafs
March 18
Anora
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
The Program
PWHL: Montreal vs. Boston
March 19
Manes S3 ~
March 20
Tyler Perry's Duplicity *
My Best Friend's Girl
Knuckles S1
Woman in Gold
Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed
The Sweeney
March 21
The Last Duel
Sing Sing
Wicked
After 30
Finding Nina
America Made with Love: Part I
NHL Coast to Coast
March 22
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC
Chico Bento
March 23
Québec-Montréal
March 24
PMNH: Canucks vs. Devils
March 25
Bogart: Life Comes in Flashes
Work It Out Wombats! S9
PWHL: New York vs. Ottawa
March 27
Bosch: Legacy S3 *
Holland *
LOL: Chi Ride È Fuori S5 *
Monsters vs. Aliens
Animal Kingdom
Feast II
Feast III
Faster
Fay Grim
The Hunter
Elite Squad
Boy A
Brand New Day
March 28
Desconectados 2: Reconectados *
NHL Coast to Coast
March 29
That's What She Said
Little World
NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC
March 30
The Mirage
March 31
Bloodline
Dostana 2
Umesh Chronicles
* Amazon original
~ Prime Video exclusive