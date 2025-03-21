Soul and Funk
Sargeant X Comrade Map Out Western Canada Shows
PUBLISHED Mar 21, 2025
Sargeant X Comrade are preparing for the release of their new albums Power (Volume 1) sometime in spring and Power (Volume 2) in the fall,...
Watch Jay Douglas Perform an Intimate Concert in Celebration of 'Play It Loud: How Toronto Got Soul'
PUBLISHED Mar 21, 2025
On Valentine's Day (February 14), Jay Douglas stopped by Toronto's Sonic Boom Records for an intimate performance for the Lovers Rock...
Sunshine Makers Detail Sophomore Album 'The Sun Still Shines'
PUBLISHED Mar 21, 2025
London, ON neo-soul purveyours Sunshine Makers have returned with their second album. 'The Sun Still Shines' arrives June 20 via Lovetown...
Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett Book Co-Headlining North American Tour
PUBLISHED Mar 20, 2025
Longtime collaborators and pals Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett are joining forces this summer for a run of co-headlining North American...
Erykah Badu Teases First New Album in 15 Years, the Alchemist Producing
PUBLISHED Mar 19, 2025
Erykah Badu is working on a new album. In a new profile for the annual 'Billboard' Women in Music issue, Badu shared that she is prepping...
John Legend Plots 'Get Lifted' 20th Anniversary Tour
PUBLISHED Mar 18, 2025
Originally released on December 28, 2004, John Legend's debut album 'Get Lifted' celebrated its 20th anniversary late last year. The artist...
Hear Valerie June Team with M. Ward and Norah Jones on "Sweet Things Just for You"
PUBLISHED Mar 7, 2025
Valerie June will sing of 'Owls, Omens, and Oracles' on a new album next month, and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has shared a...
Roy Ayers, Jazz-Funk Pioneer and Legendary Vibraphonist, Dead at 84
PUBLISHED Mar 6, 2025
Roy Ayers — the pioneering American vibraphonist, producer and composer who has been described as "the Godfather of Neo Soul" — has died...