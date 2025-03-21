Let me start by saying it's extremely weird of people to be clowning on Selena Gomez and benny blanco because they think she's hotter than him, especially when you could just clown on them for their boring ass music.

Gomez, while not really a great singer, makes an okay pop star ("Love You Like a Love Song" and "Hands to Myself" are both undeniable bangers), but her biggest crime is not giving us much to latch on to most of the time. Such is true on the single she and blanco dropped today with the release of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

"Younger and Hotter Than Me" is a boneless ballad about the insecurities that come with aging and wondering if an ex is with someone (or multiple people) better than you. Which, while valid, is strange subject matter on a single when you're trying to convince the internet to like your partner. It's unfortunate that FINNEAS helped produce it, as some moments sound like when you have water stuck in your ear and also tinnitus at the same time. The song is still less humiliating than having a part in Emilia Pérez, so at least there's that.