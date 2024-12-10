Fresh off the release of his new album Maybe in Nirvana, the St. Louis, MO-born rapper Smino has announced his Kountry Kousins Tour — a headlining venture across North America with special guest Samara Cyn.

"Samara Cyn is a raw artist — her energy, her artistry, and her style is undeniable," Smino said of his support act. "I wanted to give fans a taste of the future, and she's definitely it. This tour is going to be a vibe — we're bringing that heat to every city we hit."

Among those cities are a pair of Canadian ones, with scheduled performances at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on April 23 and Toronto's Rebel on June 10. Presales are ongoing, with tickets going on general sale Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

Smino 2025 Tour Dates:

04/23 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/25 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

04/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

04/30 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

05/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall

05/02 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

05/05 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

05/07 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

05/09 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

05/11 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/14 New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

05/16 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

05/17 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

05/18 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

05/20 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

05/22 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

05/24 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

05/28 Washington, D.C. - Echostage

05/31 New York, NY - Terminal 5

06/03 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

06/05 Hartford, CT - The Webster

06/07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

06/10 Toronto, ON - Rebel

06/13 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)

06/14 Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple

06/15 Newport, KY - Mega Corp Pavillion

06/17 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

06/19 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

06/21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

06/22 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park