Fresh off the release of his new album Maybe in Nirvana, the St. Louis, MO-born rapper Smino has announced his Kountry Kousins Tour — a headlining venture across North America with special guest Samara Cyn.
"Samara Cyn is a raw artist — her energy, her artistry, and her style is undeniable," Smino said of his support act. "I wanted to give fans a taste of the future, and she's definitely it. This tour is going to be a vibe — we're bringing that heat to every city we hit."
Among those cities are a pair of Canadian ones, with scheduled performances at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on April 23 and Toronto's Rebel on June 10. Presales are ongoing, with tickets going on general sale Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time.
Smino 2025 Tour Dates:
04/23 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/25 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
04/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
04/30 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
05/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall
05/02 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
05/05 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
05/07 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
05/09 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn
05/11 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
05/14 New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
05/16 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
05/17 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
05/18 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
05/20 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
05/22 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
05/24 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
05/28 Washington, D.C. - Echostage
05/31 New York, NY - Terminal 5
06/03 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
06/05 Hartford, CT - The Webster
06/07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
06/10 Toronto, ON - Rebel
06/13 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)
06/14 Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple
06/15 Newport, KY - Mega Corp Pavillion
06/17 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom
06/19 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
06/21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
06/22 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park