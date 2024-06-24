Shaboozey Plots First North American Headline Tour

Between two features on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER and spending the last nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Tipsy (A Bar Song)," it's been a breakout year for Virginia-raised singer-songwriter Shaboozey. The artist born Collins Obinna Chibueze has now announced his first North American headline tour behind his album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, this fall, including a Canadian concert in Toronto and a festival performance in Quebec City.

"This year's been a lot of firsts, and happy to include my first-ever headline tour to that list!" Shaboozey wrote on Instagram, announcing the nine-show first leg of the run; well, it's an even 10 if you count his September 14 performance at Quebec City's Fono Festival, but the tour promo doesn't seem to. Things kick off on September 9 in Minneapolis, MN, with the musician headlining Toronto's Danforth Music Hall shortly thereafter on September 13.

Fono Festival set aside, he'll complete the remainder of the trek back in the US, wrapping the tour on October 14 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (June 28), following various presales that begin tomorrow (June 25) at 10 a.m. local. Find the full itinerary below.

Shaboozey 2024 Tour Dates:

09/09 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

09/11 Chicago, IL - Metro

09/13 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09/14 Quebec City, QC - Fono Festival

09/16 Boston, MA - Royale Boston

09/17 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

09/21 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09/25 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

09/29 Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

10/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre