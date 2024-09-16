Serena Williams is easily among the best tennis players the world has ever seen, but she also famously has great taste in music. Although she is a notable Our Lady Peace enthusiast, the 23-time Grand Slam winner hasn't shied away from claiming Green Day as her favourite band — her first concert, even! — and relished the opportunity to see them live again on the band's current tour behind Saviors, where they've been delighting fans by playing Dookie and American Idiot from front to back.

Green Day performed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, over the weekend with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas, and a video of Williams having, erm, the time of her life (sorry) at the show has gone somewhat viral for presumably a couple of reasons: firstly, the champion athlete looks like she's having an absolute blast and that's lovely to see; second, and perhaps more importantly, the clip appears to capture her and other members of the crowd attempting something of a circle pit.

Okay, so let's be real, this is definitely the designated VIP section of the audience (where else would Serena Williams be?) and it doesn't seem like there's an earnest attempt to really mosh going on, although that naturally hasn't stopped the internet from making fun of it. Sometimes you just need to run around without haste in a sparsely-populated circle (while seemingly holding a commemorative lunchbox?) to properly express your excitement for seeing your favourite band perform.

If it's any consolation, Williams said last year that she'd only recently begun going to a lot of concerts, so she may not have been raised opening up this pit like some of you lot. She's also only been off the tennis court for two years, and it appears that she's enjoying retirement to its fullest.

Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram after Saturday's (September 14) performance to express his gratitude, and Williams commented, "Love you Billie!!!!!!" See his post and the video of the tennis pro in the pseudo pit below.