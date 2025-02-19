Sam Roberts Band are already booked for a few Canadian festivals this summer, and they'll have some reimagined material to debut as they've just announced that a new album, Frequencies, is arriving March 28 via Kartel Music Group.

With the band getting their first UK release via the label, they've curated some familiar songs for new fans abroad, including new versions of "Brother Down," and, released today, a Liam O'Neil mix of "All of Us," which you can hear below. "Liam took this one for an unexpected walk, and we loved it. We hope you do too," Roberts shared in a release.

"With these new boots on the ground, and as we continue working on our next studio album, we wanted to put together a collection of songs we'd like you to hear — songs that weren't given a full-blooded release on your side of the pond," he added.







Frequencies:

1. Brother Down (2025 version)

2. Afterlife

3. I Like the Way You Talk About the Future

4. FIEND

5. Youth

6. I Dream of You

7. Bridge to Nowhere

8. Broken Teeth

9. Spellbound

10. All of Us (2025 version)