Now going into its sixth year, Paris Drinks Fest — the annual two-day music festival in Paris, ON — organizers have announced the lineup for the 2025 edition, set to take place this August 15 and 16 at at Syl Apps Community Centre's Two Rivers Stadium.

Sam Roberts Band, Matt Mays, Born in the Eighties, Shania Twink (the all-queer cover band helmed by CJ Wiley), Altameda, Trash Panda Brass, the Wild High, Absolute Losers and recent Exclaim! Class of 2025 grads SHEBAD will all be performing at this year's iteration of the event.

If a stellar all-Canadian lineup of live music wasn't enough, Paris Drinks Fest will live up to its name with over 25 local food and drink vendors. Tickets are on sale now, with Early Bird pricing available while supplies last.

Last year's Paris Drinks Fest included must-see sets from Wintersleep, Two Hours Traffic, Dwayne Gretzky and more.