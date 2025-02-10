Get ready to rock: Edmonton has a brand new festival, Rockin' Thunder, which has just announced its inaugural lineup, bringing Weezer, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and more to the Alberta city from July 11–12.

The 2025 lineup is rounded out by Stone Temple Pilots, Bret Michaels (of Poison), Sam Roberts Band, the Trews, Default, Toque and Queensrÿche.

"We've always dreamed of bringing a rock lineup of this calibre to the Prairies, and with the incredible energy and love for music that defines Canada's Festival City, it felt like the perfect time. Alberta music fans are among the most passionate in the world and we're beyond thrilled to finally bring the first-ever Rockin' Thunder festival to Edmonton," Rockin' Thunder Music Festival's CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a statement. A press release calls this the "first year" of Rockin' Thunder, suggesting that the plan is for this to be an annual event.

Single-day tickets and weekend passes are available here.