Sabrina Carpenter Announces North American Tour

Isn't that sweet? I guess so! Sabrina Carpenter has mapped out a fall North American tour — which will bring her to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in 2024 — behind her forthcoming new album, Short 'n Sweet.

With a rotating cast of support from Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna, the pint-sized pop star hits the road for the big arena shows on September 23 in Columbus, OH, after an August festival set at Outside Lands. Carpenter makes an early venture to Canada for a concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 25, returning to play Montrea's Bell Centre on October 11.

She'll continue her one-Canadian-gig-per-month streak into the November part of the run too, performing at the Rogers Centre in Vancouver on November 4 before closing out the run on November 15 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 28), following various presales that get underway on June 24 at 10 a.m. local. Find the full itinerary below.

Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates:

08/10 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

09/23 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

09/25 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/26 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

09/29 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/02 Hartford, CT - XL Center

10/03 Boston, MA - TD Garden

10/05 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

10/08 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10/11 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

10/13 Chicago, IL - United Center

10/14 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

10/16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/17 Saint Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

10/19 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

10/20 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

10/22 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10/24 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

10/25 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10/28 Austin, TX - Moody Center

10/30 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

11/01 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

11/04 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

11/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/07 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11/09 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

11/10 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

11/13 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

11/15 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena