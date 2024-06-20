Sabrina Carpenter Announces North American Tour

Isn't that sweet? I guess so! Sabrina Carpenter has mapped out a fall North American tour — which will bring her to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in 2024 — behind her forthcoming new album, Short 'n Sweet.
With a rotating cast of support from Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna, the pint-sized pop star hits the road for the big arena shows on September 23 in Columbus, OH, after an August festival set at Outside Lands. Carpenter makes an early venture to Canada for a concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 25, returning to play Montrea's Bell Centre on October 11.
She'll continue her one-Canadian-gig-per-month streak into the November part of the run too, performing at the Rogers Centre in Vancouver on November 4 before closing out the run on November 15 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 28), following various presales that get underway on June 24 at 10 a.m. local. Find the full itinerary below.
Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates:
08/10 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
09/23 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
09/25 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/26 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
09/29 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/02 Hartford, CT - XL Center
10/03 Boston, MA - TD Garden
10/05 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
10/08 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
10/11 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
10/13 Chicago, IL - United Center
10/14 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
10/16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/17 Saint Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
10/19 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
10/20 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
10/24 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
10/25 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10/28 Austin, TX - Moody Center
10/30 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
11/01 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
11/04 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
11/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11/09 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
11/10 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
11/13 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
11/15 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena