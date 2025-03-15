Radiohead Share Full Toronto Concert from 1995

Thom Yorke played an acoustic set at the Horseshoe Tavern two weeks after 'The Bends' came out

BY Alex HudsonPublished Mar 15, 2025

It's been 30 years since Radiohead levelled up with The Bends, and to celebrate, the group have shared a full concert film from Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern dating back to March 1995.

The lo-fi VHS film is 24 minutes long and shows frontman Thom Yorke playing an acoustic solo set at the Toronto venue. It was recorded on March 28 — two weeks and a day after The Bends came out on March 13.

Yorke plays "(Nice Dream)," "High & Dry," "Street Spirit (Fade Out)" and "Fake Plastic Trees" from The Bends before closing with the Pablo Honey cut "Thinking About You."

Watch the full performance below. Meanwhile, Radiohead have formed a new LLP, leading to speculation that they are gearing up for some new activity. Separately from the group, Yorke is releasing a duo album with Mark Pritchard

