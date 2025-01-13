TikTok is on the precipice of being banned in the US, which would likely bring about the downfall of the clock app — but that would be a shame, because without TikTok, we wouldn't get candid moments like Thom Yorke walking into the background of a cringey dance video.

The clip was posted by TikTok influencer @claricecazauran on Thursday (January 9), and it shows her dancing to Chic's "Le Freak" on a very public sidewalk.

In the final moments of the 15-second clip, @claricecazauran dances her way out of the fame — just as the Radiohead frontman and his wife Dajana Roncione walk past, with Roncione giving a side-eye to suggest that she realizes she's been captured on camera.

It's unclear if @claricecazauran knows who she filmed, but many people in the comments were quick to point it out. Watch it below.