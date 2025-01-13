Thom Yorke Accidentally Walked Through the Background of a Cringey TikTok Dance Video

C'mon, Thom — do your "Lotus Flower" dance!

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jan 13, 2025

TikTok is on the precipice of being banned in the US, which would likely bring about the downfall of the clock app — but that would be a shame, because without TikTok, we wouldn't get candid moments like Thom Yorke walking into the background of a cringey dance video.

The clip was posted by TikTok influencer @claricecazauran on Thursday (January 9), and it shows her dancing to Chic's "Le Freak" on a very public sidewalk.

In the final moments of the 15-second clip, @claricecazauran dances her way out of the fame — just as the Radiohead frontman and his wife Dajana Roncione walk past, with Roncione giving a side-eye to suggest that she realizes she's been captured on camera.

It's unclear if @claricecazauran knows who she filmed, but many people in the comments were quick to point it out. Watch it below.

