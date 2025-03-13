Another week, another member of Radiohead announcing another thing with another project that isn't Radiohead — and yet, the oft-sleuthed whispers of the band's subtle stirrings that may somehow indicate a reunion continue, as much as Thom Yorke "doesn't give a flying fuck."

As Pitchfork reports, all five members of Radiohead have formed a limited liability partnership (LLP) together for the first time since the 2021 filing that preceded the KID A MNESIA reissue, incorporating the RHEUK25 LLP earlier this week.

An LLP is a type of business entity that can help a band exist outside of the normal record label model, and the Smile — Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's band with Tom Skinner — employed a similar process, with Yorke and Greenwood listed as officers of Self Help Tapes LLC shortly before the announcement of the band's 2022 debut album.

As the publication's Jazz Monroe notes, Radiohead have historically formed entities previously for touring (surely nobody needs reminding they haven't hit the road since 2018) and distributing records, but not for the purpose of continuing to do nothing. However, they do love a red herring, so who knows!