Thom Yorke is once again releasing music through a project that isn't Radiohead. This time, he has teamed up with electronic producer Mark Pritchard for the duo album Tall Tales, due out May 9 through Warp Records.

The pair have shared the new single "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice." This follows the recent single "Back in the Game."

A press release promises that Tall Tales combines "Pritchard's mastery of archaic machines unearthed in synthesizer archives" with Yorke's "haunting and expansive vocal performance, delving into dark, introspective storytelling."

Despite the album being credited to the two musicians, a press release describes visual artist Jonathan Zawada as being like a third member of the group. His videos for the project's two singles so far make up part of a feature film based on the project. One-night-only screenings of the film will be announced.

Yorke and Pritchard first collaborated on the latter's 2016 song "Beautiful People." Pritchard has also released two remixes of Radiohead's song "Bloom."

In the years since Radiohead's last album, 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, Yorke has released the solo album ANIMA, a couple of film scores, and three albums with the Smile (most recently, last year's Cutouts).

Tall Tales:

1. A Fake in a Faker's World

2. Ice Shelf

3. Bugging Out Again

4. Back in the Game

5. White Cliffs

6. The Spirit

7. Gangsters

8. This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice

9. Tall Tales

10. Happy Days

11. The Men Who Dance in Stags' Heads

12. Wandering Genie