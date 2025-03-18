"No Surprises" here — Radiohead are once again teasing something big and saying very little.

The band's management reportedly donated four tickets for a "Radiohead concert for your choice" to a Los Angeles fire relief fundraising event, subtly confirming multiple gigs. Resident Advisor reports that fans could expect a string of European concerts this fall.

All five members established a new limited liability partnership (LLP), RHEUK25 LLP, on March 10. As Billboard reports, Radiohead have historically birthed a new business prior to releasing material — as seen with In Rainbows following Ticker Tape Ltd. and Dawn Chorus LLP preceding the British rockers' most recent project, A Moon Shaped Pool.

Radiohead recently released a playlist of B-sides and remixes to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their sophomore record The Bends, as well as unseen footage from frontman Thom York's solo 1995 show at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern. His collaborative album with producer Mark Pritchard, Tall Tales, is due May 9.