It was once half the world away, but 2025 is officially here now — and some might say that, despite being Eras Tour-less, it's going to be quite a big year for Toronto concerts. Between acts returning to the city after years (or decades) away and buzzy rising stars gracing us with their presence, these can't-miss concerts are so exciting, they'll have you tweeting like you're Liam Gallagher.

Billy Joel

Rogers Centre, March 15

The motherfucking piano man! On the back of last year's release of "Turn the Lights Back On" — his first new song in 17 years — Joel will turn the Rogers Centre into some shoddy dive at 9 o'clock on a Saturday to sing Toronto a song for the first time in over 11 years.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Meridian Hall, April 23

Cave & the Bad Seeds are touring North America for the first time in six years to celebrate the release of Wild God, and even Bob Dylan is taking to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to sing the show's praises. Now is the time for joy — and sad songs.

Metallica

Rogers Centre, April 24 and 26

While promoting 72 Seasons back in 2023, Kirk Hammett told the Toronto Star that the band wouldn't be performing in the city for at least three years. He was wrong! The greats are bringing their never-ending M72 World Tour two-night extravaganza to the Rogers Centre, with support from Pantera an Suicidal Tendencies on the first night, and Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills on the next.

Magdalena Bay

History, May 5

Magdalena Bay's concept record Imaginal Disk became one of the most talked-about pop albums of 2024, landing near the top of just about every year-end list (Exclaim!'s being no exception). The duo will bring Drake's big dumb rock club into their meticulously crafted universe this spring, and it's sure to be spellbinding.

Amyl and the Sniffers

History, May 12

Giving King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard a run for their money, Amyl and the Sniffers have quickly become one of Australia's most exciting exports with Cartoon Darkness and their haywire live sets. They show every sign of only getting bigger and better, so strap in early.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Rogers Centre, June 12–13

Not only do Toronto SZA fans finally stand a chance of no longer being snubbed, but K.Dot is about to come all up on Drake's turf and have the whole city shouting lyrics about him being a pedophile. Plus, between GNX and SOS Deluxe: Lana, this rare rapper-pop star pairing have a bunch of new collaborations to perform together! This will be one for the books, folks.

My Chemical Romance

Rogers Centre, August 22

Time to call up your father figure and ask them to take you into the city to see a marching band. Dress in your best emo Tumblr teen regalia and hear The Black Parade performed in full in the year of our lord 2025, with support from Pixies.

Oasis

Rogers Stadium, August 24–25

Get tickets by rubbing a lamp and hoping a genie emerges to grant you three wishes



What's there to say about this that hasn't already been said? If it actually happens, it's going to be biblical.

Dua Lipa

Scotiabank Arena, September 1–2

Sure, Radical Optimism was almost alarmingly forgettable ("Houdini" is still pretty good, though!), but our girl is sure to go on and give us something on stage. She'll perform back-to-back nights at Scotiabank Arena like her next luxury vacation depends on it.

System of a Down

Rogers Stadium, September 3–5

Among the first shows at Toronto's new, confusingly named Rogers Stadium will be the meteoric pairing of System of a Down and Deftones. Thankfully it's an outdoor venue, so there's no roof that can be blown off the place; otherwise that would be a genuine concern.