Violent Femmes reissue their self-titled album as if it were their only job, so fans can rejoice that their latest vinyl foray has nothing to do with "Blister in the Sun." For its 40th anniversary, the folk-punk seminaries are re-releasing their sophomore album Hallowed Ground in five different colour variations.

The latest edition to the band's ever-growing vinyl catalogue comes October 9, and depending on where you order it from, you can get it in green smoke, orange smoke, onyx, azure blue or plain old black. Let's hope there are no Violent Femmes completionists out there!

In other Violent Femmes-milking-their-first-two-albums news, they toured North America by playing both front to back earlier this year. They'll also be making an appearance at Riverfest Elora this weekend alongside a stacked lineup.

Pre-orders for the Hallowed Ground 40th anniversary editions can be made on the band's website.