And just like that, My Chemical Romance have already sold out their entire North American tour.

Tickets for the "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour went on sale on Friday (November 15). According to an announcement from the band, the whole thing sold out "hours after tickets went on sale."

Consequently, MCR have added a second night in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on July 27.

The lone Canadian show is at Rogers Centre on August 22 with the Pixies.