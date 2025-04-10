Every Canadian election, Nardwuar invites all of the major party leaders to do an interview with him, and to play Hip Flip — a game where two people put a bar between them and work together to twist their hips to flip a plastic object in the middle. This tradition has returned for the 2025 election, and so far, the Human Serviette has gotten Prime Minister Mark Carney and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on his show.

It was the newly officed Liberal leader's first time being interviewed by Nardwuar, and it revealed how much he loves the Clash and Ontario rap-rockers Down with Webster. He's also a bit of a brat, but he didn't realize the deluxe edition of Charli XCX's iconic album was of the era. He revealed that when he was governor of the Bank of England, he was listening to her collaboration with Icona Pop "I Love It," "Boys" and the "go to school song" (likely referring to "Break the Rules"): "She's got real range," he said.

This was Singh's third go-around, and early in the interview, he remarked, "This is honestly one of the things I look forward to in the campaign. I know I have a guaranteed visit with Nardwuar!" This time around, some of his gifts included an early K'naan record and a 7-inch with a track called "The CUPE song" made by the eponymous union.

The candidates both didn't miss a beat after "doot doola doot doo" and successfully completed a hip flip. Beyond whatever else they believe, at least some of our politicians recognize Nardwuar for the national treasure he is. Watch both interviews below.

Both interviews were uploaded to YouTube early this morning (April 10), and notably, there isn't one featuring Conservative leader Pierre Pollievre. Considering the last time a Con appeared was when Nard got manhandled by Stephen Harper's security, it's not that surprising. Fellas, is it gay if we do the hip flip?



