Amidst the legal drama surrounding "Flowers," the Grammy-winning hit single from her last album, 2023's Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus is focusing on the positives: she's officially announced the upcoming release of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

Arriving May 30 via Columbia Records, the 13-track collection was co-executive produced by the artist and acclaimed Canadian engineer Shawn Everett, who notably produced, recorded, mixed and mastered Exclaim!'s Best Album of 2022, Alvvays' Blue Rev.

UPDATE (3/25, 12:32 p.m. ET): Cyrus has now debuted the trailer for the album, announced alongside the accompanying film that will apparently arrive in June. The trailer describes the record as "a unique visual experience fuelled by fantasy," and "a one of a kind pop opera."

While no further details about Something Beautiful have been revealed, you can pre-order the record now. The artwork was shot by Glen Luchford and features Cyrus wearing archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture — a "nod to the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling." Last year, the singer-songwriter revealed that she was working on a visual album (and accompanying film) inspired by Pink Floyd's The Wall and Nicolas Cage's Mandy.