After the news broke in 2022 that Rob Reiner was working on a sequel to 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, reports of its many celebrity cameos continue — including Metallica's Lars Ulrich, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Questlove and Trisha Yearwood, plus Paul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman and Chris Addison. Now, however, a release date has finally been set for the film.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theatres on September 12 via Bleecker Street, and a teaser trailer for the movie can be found below. In anticipation of the release, a restored version of This Is Spinal Tap will be screening this summer ahead of becoming available on digital and streaming platforms.

Plot details remain scarce, but what we know so far is that Spinal Tap II will see Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer reprise their roles as band members Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Small, reuniting after 15 years for "one final concert." Writer/director Reiner will also reprise his role as documentarian Martin "Marty" DiBergi.

It remains to be seen how the role of Spinal Tap drummer, Mick Shrimpton, will be handled following the death of original actor Ric Parnell.