Godspeed You! Black Emperor kicked off the month with some unforgettable — can't-miss, some would say — Canadian concerts in Hamilton, Toronto and London, and have now moved on south of the border. However, due to an "unexpected health issue" within the band, their show in Nashville, TN, was cancelled.

UPDATE (11/15, 5:38 p.m. ET): Sparhawk has also informed the masses on Twitter that tonight's show in Atlanta has been cancelled too. "One more day to make sure things are OK," the musician said of the unspecified illness within GY!BE.

UPDATE (11/14, 3:37 p.m. ET): Tonight's GY!BE gig in Knoxville has also been cancelled, and tickets are being refunded. "All is cool but they need another day," Sparhawk wrote on Twitter, adding that he will still be playing the gig for free — but "a donation for gas and matcha is permitted."

The news comes via Low's Alan Sparhawk, who is opening for GY!BE solo on the US leg of their tour. He posted on Twitter last night (November 13) that the show was cancelled, giving no indication as to why but adding, "We will know about tomorrow soon."

The next tour date is set to take place in Knoxville tonight, and while Sparhawk says they're still waiting to hear about its fate, he offered some explanation. In response to someone in the replies asking if everyone was okay, he wrote, "No acute danger. Someone from Godspeed... had an unexpected health issue."