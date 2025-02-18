Montreal trio BIG|BRAVE released one of the best albums of 2024 with A Chaos of Flowers — and they're back for more with news of another forthcoming LP, previewed today by lead single "innominate Nº ii."

OST is due April 25 via Thrill Jockey, and is described as the band's "most naked and austere record to date." They went into the studio with the broader overarching concept of using minimal instrumentation to make a film score for a film that had yet to be created, but no preconceived music. They improvised within these parameters.

"Although this record could stand on its own, we envisioned it being paired with moving images, which introduced a fresh and exciting way of working," explained guitarist Mathieu Ball, who also aided the process of BIG|BRAVE forgoing their usual instrumentation by creating a stringed instrument with piano strings (from a discarded piano thatch found laying around in the hallway of guitarist/vocalist Robin Wattie's tattoo studio) dubbed "The Instrument," which became a central figure to OST.

Hear the droning single "innominate Nº ii" — which is, as you might guess, second on the album tracklist — below. The band have also recruited director and visual artist Stacy Lee to visually score the album, with select screenings and live performances to be announced.



OST:

1. innominate Nº i

2. innominate Nº ii

3. innominate Nº iii

4. innominate Nº iv

5. innominate Nº v

6. innominate Nº vi

7. innominate Nº vii

8. innominate Nº viii

Pre-order OST.