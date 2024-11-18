Poor Godspeed You! Black Emperor. Amid their North American tour last week, the band had to cancel a series of US concerts in Nashville, Knoxville and Atlanta due to what opener Alan Sparhawk described as an "unexpected health issue" within the group.

Despite seemingly recovering enough for their November 16 gig in Charleston, SC (apparently Martha Stewart was there?), they once again had to pull out of yesterday's (November 17) scheduled appearance in Saxapahaw, NC. An explanation was offered in a statement posted to the Constellation Records Instagram account, confirming that the remainder of GY!BE's US dates have been postponed due to illness.

"All tickets purchased will remain valid for future dates, however refunds will be available at point of purchase," it reads, adding, "Everything will be okay. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Since the label's post specified that US tour dates were being impacted, it remains to be seen whether the band will be able to make their pair of hometown shows scheduled for November 25 and 26 in Montreal. Rescheduled dates for the stateside performances are forthcoming and can be expected to be added to GY!BE's 2025 tour itinerary.



Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2024 Tour Dates: