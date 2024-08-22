Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York this September — an award show at which she's nominated for five awards.

"Hotties I'm hosting THEE 2024 @vmas," Megan shared with fans on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a video teaser. "Tune in September 11 #MeganTheeVMAsHost."

Megan also dug up an old post of her own from 2019 with video of her winning her first VMA — honours for Best Power Anthem for her single "Hot Girl Summer," featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

"Wow kept my promise to thee hotties and LEVELED UP," she wrote. "NOW ITS THEE HOTGIRL VMAS."

The 2024 VMAs will be the first award show Megan has hosted, but the artist has had some great preparation through previously hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, and co-hosting an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Megan the Stallion's 2024 VMA nominations include nods for Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.

In June, the artist shared her third studio album Megan.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards take place September 11 at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.