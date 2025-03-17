Phoebe Bridgers announced plans to "take a massive step back" in 2024, and she's been true to her word — but she unassumingly emerged from her quiet period earlier this year for a devastating roots rock duet with British singer-songwriter jasmine.4.t.

The song gallops along like Crazy Horse, its cathartic country stomp setting the backdrop for a lyrical exercise in contrasts, describing extreme emotions in the most mundane of surroundings: supermarket lights, freezer food and having "nothing in my head but the screaming."

As well as lyrical contrasts, it's a beautiful exercise in vocal contrasts, with Jasmine and Bridgers trading lines; the former's voice is haunted and otherworldly, the latter's teeming with the effortless melancholy she's always been known for.

jasmine.4.t's boygenius-produced You Are the Morning is out now through Bridgers's Saddest Factory Records.