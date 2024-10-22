Earlier this summer, British singer-songwriter jasmine.4.t was announced as the first UK signee to Phoebe Bridgers's Saddest Factory Records label, sharing the song "Skin on Skin." Now, jasmine.4.t has announced her forthcoming debut album — produced by Bridgers and her boygenius bandmates, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — previewed by new single "Elephant."

You Are the Morning arrives on January 17. According to press notes, the record came together amid some personal upheaval for the artist in 2021. "I came out as trans to my nearest and dearest. Some did not accept me, but some did," jasmine.4.t reflected. "I was acting in a way I identified with, in the world. That was the main source of inspiration, plus feelings of love and romance, and that being so heightened by the hormones."

"I wrote 'Elephant' very early in my transition about my first t4t love," she added of the dynamic, larger-than-life new track. "It's about when it hurts because you're trying to be friends but you both want to be more. My life in Bristol fell apart when I came out and, having no safe place to live, I was staying on queers' sofas in Manchester, traumatized and in no place to start a relationship. It was beyond healing recording this track in L.A. with Phoebe, Lucy and Julien, along with my Manchester dolls Eden and Phoenix — and with extra layers from local trans musicians Vixen, Bobby, Addy, and, of course, the incredible Trans Chorus of Los Angeles."

Listen to the rollicking, plaintive "Elephant" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



You Are the Morning:

1. Kitchen

2. Skin on Skin

3. Highfield

4. Breaking in Reverse

5. You Are the Morning

6. Best Friend's House

7. Guy Fawkes Tesco Dissociation

8. Tall Girl

9. New Shoes

10. Roan

11. Elephant

12. Transition

13. Woman

Pre-order Your Are the Morning.