Manchester jazz-electronica outfit GoGo Penguin have announced a North American tour in support of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Necessary Fictions, which arrives June 20. The tour will take the trio across both the US and Canada this fall, with nine Canadian stops included.
Following a handful of US dates starting in October, the Canadian leg will begin on October 15 at Montreal's MTELUS. A string of eight other Canadian dates will follow, with performances scheduled in Quebec City (October 16), Ottawa (October 17) and Toronto's Koerner Hall (October 18). The tour will resume in November at Calgary's Palace Theatre (November 12), followed by dates in Sherwood Park (November 13), Vernon (November 14) and Vancouver (November 15). The Canadian stretch will wrap up in Victoria (November 17) before the band head back stateside to conclude the rest of the tour.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below, as well as the rest of Exclaim!'s concert listings and tour announcements.
GoGo Penguin Tour Dates:
10/05 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
10/07 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10/08 Evanston, IL - SPACE
10/10 Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
10/11 New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
10/12 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
10/14 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
10/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/16 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
10/17 Ottawa, ON - NAC Babs Asper Theatre
10/18 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall
11/12 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11/13 Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place
11/14 Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
11/15 Vancouver, BC -The Centre for Performing Arts
11/17 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre
11/18 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
11/19 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
11/21 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
11/22 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
11/23 San Diego, CA - Belly Up