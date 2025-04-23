Manchester jazz-electronica outfit GoGo Penguin have announced a North American tour in support of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Necessary Fictions, which arrives June 20. The tour will take the trio across both the US and Canada this fall, with nine Canadian stops included.

Following a handful of US dates starting in October, the Canadian leg will begin on October 15 at Montreal's MTELUS. A string of eight other Canadian dates will follow, with performances scheduled in Quebec City (October 16), Ottawa (October 17) and Toronto's Koerner Hall (October 18). The tour will resume in November at Calgary's Palace Theatre (November 12), followed by dates in Sherwood Park (November 13), Vernon (November 14) and Vancouver (November 15). The Canadian stretch will wrap up in Victoria (November 17) before the band head back stateside to conclude the rest of the tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below, as well as the rest of Exclaim!'s concert listings and tour announcements.

GoGo Penguin Tour Dates:

10/05 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

10/07 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10/08 Evanston, IL - SPACE

10/10 Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

10/11 New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

10/12 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

10/14 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

10/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/16 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

10/17 Ottawa, ON - NAC Babs Asper Theatre

10/18 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall

11/12 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

11/13 Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place

11/14 Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

11/15 Vancouver, BC -The Centre for Performing Arts

11/17 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre

11/18 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

11/19 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11/21 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

11/23 San Diego, CA - Belly Up