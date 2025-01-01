Not to be confused with Toronto's theatre in the Exhibition grounds of the same name, Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre was originally built in 1995 as a part of an international design competition, and served as a prototype for theatre complexes across Canada and the US in the years following. The Queen Elizabeth is also a part of the Vancouver Civic Theatre group, which includes the Orpheum Theatre and Vancouver Playhouse.

The theatre is revered for its broad columns, atrium and chandeliers, which create a unique atmospheric and aesthetic experience that attracts live music and live event fans for years.

The Queen Elizabeth Theatre is currently home to the Vancouver Opera and Ballet British Columbia, and artists who have performed at the theatre include André 3000, Air, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Kansas.