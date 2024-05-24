reviews
The Beach Boys' Disney+ Doc Is a Puff Piece That Skips the Interesting Bits
Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
The Beach Boys were one of the definitive pop groups of the '60s, but while their surviving peers are stadium superstars, the Beach Boys...
Wyatt C. Louis Finds Growth and Grace on 'Chandler'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Wyatt C. Louis fills their lungs with Chinook winds and breathes new life into the hulking behemoth that is modern indie folk with their de...
Drain Brought Fun, Fury and a Couple Friends to Toronto
Danforth Music Hall, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Drain are the epitome of what Exodus were talking about in "Bonded by Blood." Not, like, actually, or whatever, but they are the essence of...
'Babes' Takes Baby Steps Toward Comedy Gold
Directed by Pamela Adlon
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Ahead of a promotional screening of Babes in Toronto, co-writer and star Ilana Glazer made a surprise appearance and spoke about the pride...
Gatecreeper Speak to Spirits on 'Dark Superstition'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Metal is often about posturing and comparing. Who's the loudest? (I'm the loudest!) Who's the fastest? (I'm the fastest?) Who's the heavies...
DIIV Have the Instinct to Survive on 'Frog in Boiling Water'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
DIIV is a band built on nuance and confrontation. While one side of their music is light, wistful and psychedelic, the other is frazzled...
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Is Satisfying Bonus Footage for 'Fury Road' Fans
Directed by George Miller
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To bring the everyone up to top speed: 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road rebooted the flawless Mad Max trilogy from the '80s, and the latest instal...
'The Garfield Movie' Is as Mundane as Mondays
Directed by Mark Dindal
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Garfield is an uncomplicated character. He likes what he likes (lasagna, sarcasm, his teddy bear Pookie, and, begrudgingly, Jon and Odie),...