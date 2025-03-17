With each new episode of Severance, audiences learn more about the shady things that Lumon Industries gets up to — but this is creating real-life problems for companies that are actually called Lumon.

The Finland-founded international glazing company Lumon Group is one such company. In a recent blog post, Lumon Group broke down the differences between the fictional organization on TV and its own company.

For one thing, the pronunciation is different: loo-mehn on TV and loo-mawn IRL. The real company's core values as "Always close to the customer," "Playing fair," "Courage for renewal" and "Succeeding together." Crucially, Lumon Group doesn't sever its employees, who are able to remember the things that happen to them within work hours.

The company has dealt with some fallout since Severance came onto the air, including Instagram messages jokingly accusing them of mistreating employees. A recent job posting received 200 applications, The Wall Street Journal reports, which is apparently four times as many as usual. Many of those who responded to the listing simply thought it would be funny to apply at a company called Lumon.

"We looked at what we could do with trademark protection and so on, but learned that's really not necessarily something that we can have an impact on," Lumon exec Kristoph Karbach told the WSJ.

There's also a Lumon Dental in Detroit that has become suddenly popular on LinkedIn, all because people find it funny to follow a company called Lumon. Additionally, the Bell Works building in Holmdel, NJ, has become a tourist destination because it's the filming location of the show's office scenes.

Severance will air its Season 2 finale this week. Read our review of this season here.