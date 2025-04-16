Picton's Base31 has unveiled the full programming for its 2025 Drill Hall RBC Stage summer concert series. The evolving cultural hub in Prince Edward County is welcoming the return of two major music festivals, as well as 17 major Canadian musical acts to the stage for its fourth season.

As previously announced, the season will kick off with Blue Rodeo headlining Canada Day weekend on June 28. The series will also include one-off concerts from Stars with Ruby Waters, Alan Doyle, the Sheepdogs, Marianas Trench, Rick Sheppard's Drifters and Default throughout the summer.

August's programming will include two music festivals: Pretty Excellent Country Music Festival returns on August 15 to 16 with headliners Dean Brody and Elliott BROOD, and Rock the County Music Festival will round out the end of the month with headliners I Mother Earth and Big Wreck from August 22 to 23.

Classic Albums Live, Charlotte Cardin and Crash Test Dummies will all hit the Drill Hall stage in September, and Men Without Hats and Spoons will conclude the season's programming on October 4.

Base31 CEO Tim Jones shared in a statement, "This summer at Base31 is shaping up to be our most vibrant yet. We're thrilled to bring an unforgettable lineup of music and energy to Prince Edward County, and to continue building a destination that celebrates culture, community, and connection in such a uniquely historic setting."

Tickets, as well as the full schedule, are available now on Base31's website. See the itinerary below.

Base31's Drill Hall 2025 Summer Concert Series:

06/28 Blue Rodeo

07/05 Stars with Ruby Waters

07/12 Alan Doyle

07/19 The Sheepdogs

07/26 Rick Sheppard's Drifters – Greatest Hits Show

08/09 Default

08/15–16 Pretty Excellent Music Festival with Dean Brody and Elliott BROOD

08/22–23 Rock the County Music Festival with I Mother Earth and Big Wreck

08/30 Marianas Trench

09/13 Classic Albums Live Performs: C.C.R.'s Chronicle, Vol. 1

09/20 Charlotte Cardin

09/27 Crash Test Dummies

10/04 Men Without Hats and Spoons