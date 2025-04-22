As Erasure frontman Andy Bell gears up to release his new solo album Ten Crowns (out May 2 via his own Crown Recordings), the musician has now announced an extensive North American headlining tour for this fall — including a couple of Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver.
The tour gets underway starting October 3 in Nashville, TN, with Bell making his first venture to Canada later in the month to play Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on October 21. After another month-plus of performing concerts stateside, he'll return to Canadian soil for a December 3 performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre before wrapping the run with back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, CA, on December 12 and 13.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (April 25) after presales begin tomorrow (April 23) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below, as well as Bell's latest album preview, a Debbie Harry collaboration called "Heart's a Liar." You can also check out more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Andy Bell 2025 Tour Dates:
10/03 Nashville, TN - Basement East
10/07 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
10/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
10/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
10/14 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
10/17 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
10/18 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
10/21 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/23 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10/24 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10/25 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10/29 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
11/04 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11/05 Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum
11/07 Chicago, IL - Metro
11/08 Chicago, IL - Metro
11/13 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
11/14 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
11/15 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
11/20 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
11/21 Park City, UT - The Marquis
11/28 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
11/29 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
12/02 Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
12/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
12/04 Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market
12/06 Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe
12/09 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
12/10 San Diego, CA - Music Box
12/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
12/13 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater