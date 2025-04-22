As Erasure frontman Andy Bell gears up to release his new solo album Ten Crowns (out May 2 via his own Crown Recordings), the musician has now announced an extensive North American headlining tour for this fall — including a couple of Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

The tour gets underway starting October 3 in Nashville, TN, with Bell making his first venture to Canada later in the month to play Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on October 21. After another month-plus of performing concerts stateside, he'll return to Canadian soil for a December 3 performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre before wrapping the run with back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, CA, on December 12 and 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (April 25) after presales begin tomorrow (April 23) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below, as well as Bell's latest album preview, a Debbie Harry collaboration called "Heart's a Liar." You can also check out more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Andy Bell 2025 Tour Dates:

10/03 Nashville, TN - Basement East

10/07 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10/14 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

10/17 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

10/18 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

10/21 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/23 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10/24 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10/25 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/29 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

11/04 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11/05 Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum

11/07 Chicago, IL - Metro

11/08 Chicago, IL - Metro

11/13 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

11/14 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

11/15 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

11/20 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11/21 Park City, UT - The Marquis

11/28 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

11/29 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

12/02 Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

12/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

12/04 Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market

12/06 Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

12/09 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

12/10 San Diego, CA - Music Box

12/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

12/13 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater