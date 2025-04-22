Indie folk duo Hollow Coves have mapped out some late-summer, early-fall dates with a couple of Canadian shows thrown in.
They'll open the tour on August 31 in Phoenix, with West Coast dates to follow in California and Oregon. They'll cross the border into Vancouver on September 9 for a show at Malkin Bowl. Afterward, they'll make their way to Cavendish, PE's Sommo Festival on September 14. The tour wraps up in October on the 5th in Charlotte.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale that begins tomorrow (April 23) at 10 a.m. local. Find more information here and see the schedule below.
Hollow Coves 2025 Tour Dates:
08/31 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
09/02 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
09/03 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
09/05 Tahoe, CA - The Hangar
09/07 Portland, OR - Topaz Farm
09/09 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl
09/14 Cavendish, PE - Sommo Festival
09/27 Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Festival
09/29 Austin, TX - The Mohawk
09/30 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
10/01 Dallas, TX - The Kessler
10/03 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10/04 Nashville, TN - Basement East
10/05 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre