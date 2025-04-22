Indie folk duo Hollow Coves have mapped out some late-summer, early-fall dates with a couple of Canadian shows thrown in.

They'll open the tour on August 31 in Phoenix, with West Coast dates to follow in California and Oregon. They'll cross the border into Vancouver on September 9 for a show at Malkin Bowl. Afterward, they'll make their way to Cavendish, PE's Sommo Festival on September 14. The tour wraps up in October on the 5th in Charlotte.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale that begins tomorrow (April 23) at 10 a.m. local. Find more information here and see the schedule below.

Hollow Coves 2025 Tour Dates:

08/31 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

09/02 Pomona, CA - The Glass House

09/03 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

09/05 Tahoe, CA - The Hangar

09/07 Portland, OR - Topaz Farm

09/09 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

09/14 Cavendish, PE - Sommo Festival

09/27 Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Festival

09/29 Austin, TX - The Mohawk

09/30 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

10/01 Dallas, TX - The Kessler

10/03 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/04 Nashville, TN - Basement East

10/05 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre