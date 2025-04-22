Fredericton, NB's Penny & the Pits — the new project from Penelope Stevens of Motherhood — have announced their forthcoming debut album, previewed by new single "Pool Party."

Liquid Compactor is due June 27 via Forward Music Group. Alongside Megumi Yoshida (Century Egg, Dog Day, Not You), Colleen Collins (Construction & Destruction) and Grace Stratton (Nightbummerz, Glitterclit), Penny & the Pits sees Stevens put their voice front and centre for the first time. "I spent a lot of time making challenging work that would test both myself and the listener," they said in a press release. "Now, I'm trying to make music that feels good; music that connects the heart to the body."



Stevens continued, "When I was writing these songs, I imagined my closest femme and queer friends right up front, singing along. If I couldn't picture them rocking out, then I would set the idea aside. With this album, I'm trying to manifest the heaviness, the intensity and the joy of our lived experiences."

Watch the Amelia Bailey-directed video for the delightfully dark wave-y surf punk romp "Pool Party" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details and the band's tour itinerary.



Liquid Compactor:

1. Montenegro on Ice

2. Thick Black Gloves

3. Sweat

4. Pool Party

5. Self Defence

6. Halfway Home (demo)

7. Eutychus

8. Headcrusher

9. Placeholder

10. Ward of the Watershed

Pre-order Liquid Compactor.

Penny & the Pits 2025 Tour Dates:

06/06 St. John's, NL - Lawnya Vawnya

06/20 Calgary, AB - Sled Island

07/11 Saint John, NB - Haven Music Hall

07/12 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

07/18 Moncton, NB - Xeroz

07/19 Halifax, NS - Radstorm