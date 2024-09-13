After plenty of teasing (including a listening party in NYC last month that saw her play the entire LP), FKA twigs has returned with news of EUSEXUA. Her third full-length studio album, EUSEXUA is arriving January 24, 2025. In a statement, twigs calls the record "my opus."

Along with the album announcement comes the silvery, trance-inducing title track, a serpentine piece of rave-influenced throb. "Do you feel alone? / You're not alone / And if they ask, you say you feel it / But don't call it love, Eusexua (Eusexua)," twigs sings atop a beat crafted alongside Eartheater and Koreless.

The song's extravagant, intense video finds twigs and a coterie of office workers (who, it turns out, are actually dancers!) writhing in a series of stark, dramatic spaces. The video opens with some choreography set to an unnamed, unreleased new twigs song, which we can probably assume will be on the album. It's a beautiful video that very much recalls some iconic visuals from '90s-era Madonna and Björk, and it was directed by twigs' boyfriend Jordan Hemingway.

Here's what twigs said about the album:

EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation. It is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in Prague, 'this room of fools WE MAKE SOMETHING TOGETHER' and we do. We rave, we sweat, we kiss, we make love to the booming thud of culture.

EUSEXUA is a practice

EUSEXUA is a state of being

EUSEXUA is the pinnacle of human experience.

FKA twigs' last album was 2019's Magdalene. In 2022, she dropped the Caprisongs mixtape.

There's no tracklist available quite yet. For now, check out the video and feel the EUSEXUA.