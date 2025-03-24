After releasing one of the songs of the summer with "JOYRIDE" and then subsequently flopping with "DELUSIONAL," some of us at the Exclaim! office have been waiting for Kesha to erase her error with another banger. That day may very well be Thursday (March 27), as that's when she'll release a track with T-Pain.

The singer announced that "Yippe-Ki-Yay" is coming this week via social media post, where she revealed the title, feature, single art and a pre-save link. The art is giving NSFW Gag Order, as it shows Kesha in shrinkwrap with a vacuum nozzle to the side. There's also a pink circle in the top-right corner, and a few of her recent Instagram graphics feature the same one. Maybe an indication of something else to come?

Though we are typically pretty pro-T-Pain, his last collaboration was a cover of Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins' "Get Low" with Mark Zuckerberg, so it's okay to be a little apprehensive. The early 2010s-revivalists of us will remain perched regardless!