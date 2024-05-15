Kelly McMichael's "Bomb" Is a Blast

St. John's songwriter Kelly McMichael continues to drop explosive tunes in advance of her new album. "Bomb" is a blast of '90s pop rock energy, its lyrics about all-enveloping anger given a sense of joyous catharsis with a bubblegum chorus and buzzy synth leads, bringing to mind the giddy, destructive fun of the Beeders' "Cannonball."

Standing in stark contrast to the jazz-fried artiness of "You Got It Wrong" and the melancholy bossa nova of "Too Soon to Tell," "Bomb" suggests that McMichael's upcoming album, After the Sting of It (due out later this year), will be even more eclectic than 2021's excellent Waves.

Ontarians can hear some of the new tunes live when she plays Toronto on May 28 and Guelph the day after.