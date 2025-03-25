Tutto Panino has been offering Toronto Italian-inspired pop-ups and catering since last year, but now, the sandwich and cannoli business is opening a permanent storefront with help from Charlotte Day Wilson.

The musician posted a TikTok in an industrial kitchen with the caption, "POV testing the menu for the sandwich shop you're opening with your friends." It shows her testing and making sandos with a few other people, with piles of deli containers stacked with ingredients surrounding them.

Though it's only been revealed recently that Wilson is involved with Tutto Panino, she has shouted them out before. She told Trippin last year that she loved their pop-ups, calling them "simple, light and flavourful."