Nu metal survivors Korn have announced a Canadian tour.

The outing runs through the second half of September into the beginning of fall and consists of eight stops, which run as far east as Quebec and as far west as Vancouver. The tour, inevitably, is called Korn: Kanada. They previously played Toronto back in September, which is presumably why the city is omitted this time around.

Korn will be joined on the road by Gojira and Loathe. See the schedule below.

Ticket presales begin starting tomorrow (March 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 25), also at 10 a.m.

Korn 2025 Tour Dates:

09/17 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

09/19 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre *

09/20 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

09/22 London, ON - Canada Life Place *

09/25 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

09/28 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

10/01 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

* with Gojira, Loathe