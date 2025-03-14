The arrival of spring always seems to be synonymous with the arrival of non-stop tour announcements. This week's roundup of tours coming to Canada in 2025 includes multiple co-headlining ventures, band members going solo, and the chance to be Gene Simmons's personal roadie for the day (ticket not included.) Check out Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings and the rest of our tour announcements.

Daniel Romano's Outfit Tour Dates with Uni Boys:

05/21 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

05/22 London, ON - Palasad SocialBowl

05/23 Windsor, ON - Meteor

05/24 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

05/25 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre

05/26 TBA

05/27 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

05/28 Quebec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

05/30 Moncton, NB - Xeroz Arcade Bar

05/31 Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom

06/01 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall

06/02 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

Cyndi Lauper Tour Dates:

07/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/21 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Counting Crows Tour Dates:

06/19 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto *

08/16 Vancouver, BC - PNE Fairgrounds

* with the Gaslight Anthem

Maná Tour Dates:

10/03 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

10/04 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Eliza Niemi with Advance Base Tour Dates:

04/26 Hamilton, ON - Into the Abyss

04/27 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

04/28 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw

04/29 Montreal, QC - Toscadura

04/30 Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

05/01 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

05/02 Charlottetown, PE - Baba's Lounge

05/03 Halifax, NS - Propeller Arcade

Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers Tour Dates:

05/02 Fernie, BC - Knox on 2nd

05/03 Rossland, BC - The Flying Steamshovel

05/04 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird Brewing

05/05 Kelowna, BC - Mount Boucherie Secondary School *

05/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

05/07 Victoria, BC - Wicket Hall

05/08 Nanaimo, BC - The Queen's

05/09 Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe

05/10 Kamloops, BC - Night Shift on Fifth

05/11 Canmore, BC - Communitea Cafe

05/12 Kainai, AB - Red Crow College

05/13 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Stage

05/13 Ponoka, AB - Mamawi Atosketan Native School

05/15 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

05/16 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

05/17 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

05/18 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

06/05 Manawan, QC

06/14 Uxbridge, ON - Springtide Music Festival

Steve Hackett Tour Dates:

10/07 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/09 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

The Murder Capital Tour Dates:

10/05 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

Ty Segall Tour Dates:

10/15 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre @

Matt Berninger Tour Dates:

05/26 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates:

05/28 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

05/29 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

09/24 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Speed with Whispers Tour Dates:

05/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

05/13 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

05/14 Calgary, AB - Dickens

05/15 Regina, SK - The Exchange

05/16 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

Frankie and the Witch Fingers Tour Dates:

07/20 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

10/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates:

09/13 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

09/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/16 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Shuffle Demons Tour Dates:

06/14 Regina, SK - JazzFest Regina

06/20 Medicine Hat, AB - Medicine Hat Jazz Festival

06/21 Winnipeg, MB - TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

06/26 Calgary, AB - JazzYYC Summer Festival

06/27 Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ON

06/28 Victoria, BC - TD Victoria International Jazz Festival

06/29 Edmonton, AB - TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival

07/05 Regina, SK - SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

07/09 Golden, BC - Summer Kicks Concert Series

07/10 Trail, BC - Charles Bailey Theatre

07/11 Revelstoke, BC - REVY.Live Outside

07/12 Salmon Arm, BC - Song Sparrow Hall

Gene Simmons Tour Dates:

05/15 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

billy woods Tour Dates:

11/09 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

BIBI Tour Dates:

06/05 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Deftones with System of a Down, Phantogram, IDLES and the Barbarians of California Tour Dates:

08/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *&

08/24 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *&

08/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *&

08/27 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *&

09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium $

09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium $

09/07 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre *&

09/08 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +&

* with Phantogram

+ with IDLES

& with the Barbarians of California

$ with System of a Down

Wizkid Tour Dates:

06/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

EKKSTACY with Passion Mango Tour Dates:

07/04 Victoria, BC - Upstairs Entertainment

07/05 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

07/06 Kelowna, BC - Revelry

07/09 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

07/10 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

07/12 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

Bells Larsen Tour Dates:

05/01 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

05/02 Hamilton, ON - Mill's Hardware

05/08 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

Kelly McMichael Tour Dates:

05/14 Sydney, NS - St. Patrick's Church Museum

05/15 Musquodoboit Harbour, NS - Steeple Green Books

05/16 Sackville, NB - Ducky's

05/17 St. Andrew's, NB - Paddlefest

05/20 Florenceville-Bristol, NB - Second Wind Music Centre

05/21 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall

05/22 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre

05/23 Margaretsville, NS - The Evergreen Theatre

05/24 Halifax, NS - Stillwell Brewing Co.

05/25 Baddeck, NS - Big Spruce Brewing

Ray LaMontagne Tour Dates:

09/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Les Hay Babies Tour Dates:

03/13 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

03/14 Frelighsburg, QC - Beat & Betterave

03/15 Lavaltrie, QC - Saint-Antoine

03/27 Saguenay, QC - Côté-Cour

03/29 Saint-Prime, QC - Vieux Couvent

04/02 Brossard, QC - Club Dix30

04/03 Trois-Rivières, QC - Cogeco Amphitheatre

04/04 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre

04/05 Saint-Eustache, QC - Petit Église

04/17 Rimouski, QC - Salle Desjardins-Telus

04/18 Edmundston, NB - Centre of the Arts

04/24 Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

04/25 Otterburn Park, QC - Diffusions Point-Valaine

04/26 Terrebonne, QC - Moulinet

05/03 Rogersville, NB - Salle Lisa Leblanc

05/07 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

05/08 Beauharnois, QC - Manoir de Beauharnois

05/09 Richmond, QC - Richmond Centre of the Arts

05/10 Waterloo, ON - Waterloo House of Culture

05/29 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

07/03 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

07/04 Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival

07/07 Quebec City, QC - FEQ

07/12 Piopolis, QC - Piopolis Church

09/11 Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, QC - Beaulieu Culturel

09/12 L'Assomption, QC - Vieux Palais de L'Assomption

09/13 Saint-Irénée, QC - Domaine Forget Concert Hall

09/25 Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC - Vox Populi

09/26 Saint-Casimir, QC - Les Grands Bois

09/27 Magog, QC - Vieux Clocher de Magog

10/09 New Richmond, QC - Salle de spectacles

10/10 Gaspé, QC - Griffon Cultural Centre

10/15 Lévis, QC - L'Anglicane

10/16 Bois-des-Filion, QC - Le BAM

10/17 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

10/18 Shawinigan, QC - Francis-Brisson House of Culture