The arrival of spring always seems to be synonymous with the arrival of non-stop tour announcements. This week's roundup of tours coming to Canada in 2025 includes multiple co-headlining ventures, band members going solo, and the chance to be Gene Simmons's personal roadie for the day (ticket not included.) Check out Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings and the rest of our tour announcements.
Daniel Romano's Outfit Tour Dates with Uni Boys:
05/21 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
05/22 London, ON - Palasad SocialBowl
05/23 Windsor, ON - Meteor
05/24 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
05/25 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre
05/26 TBA
05/27 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club
05/28 Quebec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
05/30 Moncton, NB - Xeroz Arcade Bar
05/31 Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom
06/01 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall
06/02 Fredericton, NB - The Cap
Cyndi Lauper Tour Dates:
07/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/21 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Counting Crows Tour Dates:
06/19 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto *
08/16 Vancouver, BC - PNE Fairgrounds
* with the Gaslight Anthem
Maná Tour Dates:
10/03 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
10/04 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Eliza Niemi with Advance Base Tour Dates:
04/26 Hamilton, ON - Into the Abyss
04/27 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
04/28 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw
04/29 Montreal, QC - Toscadura
04/30 Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
05/01 Fredericton, NB - The Cap
05/02 Charlottetown, PE - Baba's Lounge
05/03 Halifax, NS - Propeller Arcade
Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers Tour Dates:
05/02 Fernie, BC - Knox on 2nd
05/03 Rossland, BC - The Flying Steamshovel
05/04 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird Brewing
05/05 Kelowna, BC - Mount Boucherie Secondary School *
05/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
05/07 Victoria, BC - Wicket Hall
05/08 Nanaimo, BC - The Queen's
05/09 Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe
05/10 Kamloops, BC - Night Shift on Fifth
05/11 Canmore, BC - Communitea Cafe
05/12 Kainai, AB - Red Crow College
05/13 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Stage
05/13 Ponoka, AB - Mamawi Atosketan Native School
05/15 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
05/16 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
05/17 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub
05/18 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
06/05 Manawan, QC
06/14 Uxbridge, ON - Springtide Music Festival
Steve Hackett Tour Dates:
10/07 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/09 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts
The Murder Capital Tour Dates:
10/05 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
Ty Segall Tour Dates:
10/15 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre @
Matt Berninger Tour Dates:
05/26 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall
Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates:
05/28 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
05/29 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
09/24 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Speed with Whispers Tour Dates:
05/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
05/13 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
05/14 Calgary, AB - Dickens
05/15 Regina, SK - The Exchange
05/16 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Tour Dates:
07/20 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
10/07 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates:
09/13 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
09/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/16 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
Shuffle Demons Tour Dates:
06/14 Regina, SK - JazzFest Regina
06/20 Medicine Hat, AB - Medicine Hat Jazz Festival
06/21 Winnipeg, MB - TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival
06/26 Calgary, AB - JazzYYC Summer Festival
06/27 Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ON
06/28 Victoria, BC - TD Victoria International Jazz Festival
06/29 Edmonton, AB - TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival
07/05 Regina, SK - SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
07/09 Golden, BC - Summer Kicks Concert Series
07/10 Trail, BC - Charles Bailey Theatre
07/11 Revelstoke, BC - REVY.Live Outside
07/12 Salmon Arm, BC - Song Sparrow Hall
Gene Simmons Tour Dates:
05/15 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
billy woods Tour Dates:
11/09 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
BIBI Tour Dates:
06/05 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
Deftones with System of a Down, Phantogram, IDLES and the Barbarians of California Tour Dates:
08/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *&
08/24 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *&
08/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *&
08/27 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *&
09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium $
09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium $
09/07 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre *&
09/08 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +&
* with Phantogram
+ with IDLES
& with the Barbarians of California
$ with System of a Down
Wizkid Tour Dates:
06/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
EKKSTACY with Passion Mango Tour Dates:
07/04 Victoria, BC - Upstairs Entertainment
07/05 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
07/06 Kelowna, BC - Revelry
07/09 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
07/10 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
07/12 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre
Bells Larsen Tour Dates:
05/01 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
05/02 Hamilton, ON - Mill's Hardware
05/08 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
Kelly McMichael Tour Dates:
05/14 Sydney, NS - St. Patrick's Church Museum
05/15 Musquodoboit Harbour, NS - Steeple Green Books
05/16 Sackville, NB - Ducky's
05/17 St. Andrew's, NB - Paddlefest
05/20 Florenceville-Bristol, NB - Second Wind Music Centre
05/21 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall
05/22 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre
05/23 Margaretsville, NS - The Evergreen Theatre
05/24 Halifax, NS - Stillwell Brewing Co.
05/25 Baddeck, NS - Big Spruce Brewing
Ray LaMontagne Tour Dates:
09/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Les Hay Babies Tour Dates:
03/13 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
03/14 Frelighsburg, QC - Beat & Betterave
03/15 Lavaltrie, QC - Saint-Antoine
03/27 Saguenay, QC - Côté-Cour
03/29 Saint-Prime, QC - Vieux Couvent
04/02 Brossard, QC - Club Dix30
04/03 Trois-Rivières, QC - Cogeco Amphitheatre
04/04 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre
04/05 Saint-Eustache, QC - Petit Église
04/17 Rimouski, QC - Salle Desjardins-Telus
04/18 Edmundston, NB - Centre of the Arts
04/24 Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz
04/25 Otterburn Park, QC - Diffusions Point-Valaine
04/26 Terrebonne, QC - Moulinet
05/03 Rogersville, NB - Salle Lisa Leblanc
05/07 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
05/08 Beauharnois, QC - Manoir de Beauharnois
05/09 Richmond, QC - Richmond Centre of the Arts
05/10 Waterloo, ON - Waterloo House of Culture
05/29 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre
07/03 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
07/04 Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival
07/07 Quebec City, QC - FEQ
07/12 Piopolis, QC - Piopolis Church
09/11 Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, QC - Beaulieu Culturel
09/12 L'Assomption, QC - Vieux Palais de L'Assomption
09/13 Saint-Irénée, QC - Domaine Forget Concert Hall
09/25 Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC - Vox Populi
09/26 Saint-Casimir, QC - Les Grands Bois
09/27 Magog, QC - Vieux Clocher de Magog
10/09 New Richmond, QC - Salle de spectacles
10/10 Gaspé, QC - Griffon Cultural Centre
10/15 Lévis, QC - L'Anglicane
10/16 Bois-des-Filion, QC - Le BAM
10/17 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure
10/18 Shawinigan, QC - Francis-Brisson House of Culture